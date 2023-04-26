Carrier (lower body) is skating in a regular jersey during Wednesday's practice, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Carrier hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury March 3 versus New Jersey, but it appears he may finally be approaching a return. The 28-year-old winger picked up 16 goals and 25 points through 56 games during the regular season. Another update on his status should surface if and when he's cleared to play.