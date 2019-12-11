Golden Knights' William Carrier: Slings helper
Carrier provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Carrier had the secondary assist on fellow hard-hitting winger Ryan Reaves' third-period tally. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Carrier, who is up to eight points, 90 hits and 47 shots on goal in 33 contests this year.
