Carrier (undisclosed) was on the ice for practice Saturday wearing a non-contact jersey, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier hasn't played since the Western Conference semifinals against the Sharks and his non-contact jersey puts him on a path to absence for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. He still has a couple of days before the contest, so there's a chance he could go should he shed the jersey Sunday, but there's nothing at this point suggesting that will be the case. Even when healthy, the 23-year-old doesn't provide much from a fantasy standpoint, notching just three points over 37 games during the regular season. He does, however, provide a physical presence, levying 52 hits during the nine playoff games he's appeared in.