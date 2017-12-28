Carrier (upper body) remains unavailable to suit up for the Golden Knights against the Kings on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier was a game-time decision heading into Saturday's pre-break clash with Washington, so it seemed like he was trending in the right direction; however, it appears nothing has changed in his status as he remains on injured reserve. The winger was stuck in a rut with a 11-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt, which makes it uncertain he will even slot back into the lineup once given the green light to return.

