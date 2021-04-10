Carrier netted a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Carrier has been unusually productive lately with three goals and four helpers in his last eight outings. The 26-year-old has 10 points, 41 shots on net, 82 hits and 10 PIM in 35 contests this year. It's just the second time in five years he's reached double-digits in points.