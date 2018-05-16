Golden Knights' William Carrier: Still not ready for game action
Carrier (undisclosed) will not suit up against the Jets for Game 3 of the conference finals Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
The Golden Knights have won two of three games without the checking specialist. Based on how much time Carrier's already missed, it appears that he's been downgraded from "day-to-day," but then again, it's hard to know for sure with Vegas being tight-lipped about the status of their injured players.
