Carrier (lower body) isn't ready to join the team yet despite doing some skating on his own, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Carrier could be an option at some point down the road in Vegas' first-round series against Winnipeg. The 28-year-old forward missed the final 20 games of the regular season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out indefinitely•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Dishes assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Nets goal vs. Flames•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Picks up two points in big win•