Golden Knights' William Carrier: Suffers mystery ailment Sunday
Carrier (undisclosed) left Sunday's game against the Capitals in the first period and didn't return, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Vegas will likely provide more details after the game, but it further dampens the Golden Knights' depth on defense. If the injury will keep Carrier out long term, expect a recall since Vegas would only have 12 healthy forwards when they travel to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
