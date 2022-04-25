Carrier (lower body) was activated from injured reserve for Sunday's tilt with San Jose.
Carrier will play for the first time since March 26 after missing the last 10 games. The 27-year-old winger has seven goals and 18 points while averaging 11:35 of ice time through 59 games this season.
