Carrier (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier has already missed the last five games and has been ruled out for at least the next three, so this is mostly a paper move to bring Mark Stone (back) into the lineup. The 27-year-old will not return until at least April 24 against San Jose and it's possible that he remains out until the postseason.