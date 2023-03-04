Carrier (lower body) didn't finish Friday's game versus the Devils, Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now reports.
Carrier was hurt late in the first period and didn't return. He had one hit in 5:08 of ice time before the injury. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play Sunday versus the Canadiens -- if not, look for Paul Cotter to take Carrier's place on the third line.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Dishes assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Nets goal vs. Flames•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Picks up two points in big win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Earns two points Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Finds twine in overtime loss•