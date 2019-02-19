Golden Knights' William Carrier: Sustains upper-body injury
Carrier is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
There are some concerns that Carrier suffered a concussion, though the team wouldn't go beyond an upper-body designation. Based on his announced timeline, the winger will miss at least the next two games and could be a candidate for injured reserve in order to free up an extra roster spot.
