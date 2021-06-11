Carrier scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Carrier provided an insurance tally at 11:46 of the third period. The winger has posted three points, 41 hits, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 playoff games. He's a fixture on the Golden Knights' fourth line, but he shouldn't be counted on for offense.