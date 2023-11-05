Carrier scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Carrier was back in the lineup after missing Thursday's game versus the Jets with an illness. He's scored in each of his last three outings, accounting for all of his offense through nine appearances this season. The 28-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, offering physicality with 16 hits to go with 13 shots on net, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating this season.