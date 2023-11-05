Carrier scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.
Carrier was back in the lineup after missing Thursday's game versus the Jets with an illness. He's scored in each of his last three outings, accounting for all of his offense through nine appearances this season. The 28-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, offering physicality with 16 hits to go with 13 shots on net, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out with illness•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Scores in Monday's win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Reaches 100 points in career•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time decision Tuesday•