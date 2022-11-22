Carrier scored a pair of goals on six shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Carrier scored the Golden Knights' second and third goals of the game. He's scored three times in the last three contests and now has six tallies and three assists through 19 outings this season. The 27-year-old winger has added 42 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-3 rating. He's still more of a physical threat, but the increase in offense could make him an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.