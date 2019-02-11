Golden Knights' William Carrier: Throwing weight around
Carrier dished out eight hits versus Columbus on Saturday.
Carrier was making his first appearance in the lineup since Jan. 4 due to an undisclosed injury, but clearly was feeling 100 percent, as he was willing to take on contact. The winger logged just 10:36 of ice time and figures to continue seeing limiting minutes in a bottom-six role the rest of the way.
