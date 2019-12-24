Golden Knights' William Carrier: Tries to spark comeback
Carrier scored a goal, dished five hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Carrier's third-period goal cut the Avalanche's lead to 5-3, but the Golden Knights didn't strike again. The 25-year-old is playing the best hockey of his four-year career, with 11 points, 113 hits, 62 shots on goal and 25 PIM through 40 contests.
