Carrier scored a goal, dished five hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Carrier's third-period goal cut the Avalanche's lead to 5-3, but the Golden Knights didn't strike again. The 25-year-old is playing the best hockey of his four-year career, with 11 points, 113 hits, 62 shots on goal and 25 PIM through 40 contests.