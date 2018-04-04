Carrier logged just 9:39 of ice time is his return to action against the Canucks on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly considering his limited minutes, Carrier failed to secure a point. The winger seems to be back to 100 percent, given the fact that he dished out four hits. The Quebec native figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the Golden Knights, which will hurt his fantasy value.

