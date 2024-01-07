Carrier will miss time with an upper-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Carrier was out of the Golden Knights' lineup Saturday. He missed three contests in late December, but it's unclear if that absence is related to his current injury. With Carrier out for an undetermined amount of time, look for Grigori Denisenko to hold down a fourth-line role unless Vegas calls up another forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Ends point drought•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Pockets assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Tallies in return•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Out with illness•