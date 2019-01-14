Carrier (illness) did not make the trip to Winnipeg ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Jets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 24-year has sat out his team's last four contests and will miss his fifth game Tuesday when the Golden Knights take on Winnipeg. The team expects Carrier to miss an extended stretch, so even with three days off between games, the chances of him suiting up Saturday versus Pittsburgh appear to be slim at this point. Another update on his status should come in the next day or so.