Carrier (upper body) will remain on the sidelines Saturday against the Capitals.

The Golden Knights have a good thing going right now after beating the league's top team, Tampa Bay, on Tuesday, so head coach Gerard Gallant said he wouldn't change anything Saturday. That means Carrier will miss his 12th consecutive game. He should benefit from a long break, though, as his next chance to crack the lineup will be Dec. 27 in Anaheim.