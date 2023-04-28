Carrier (lower body) is good to play in Game 5 against Winnipeg on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Carrier was last in the lineup March 3 because of the injury. He had 16 goals and 25 points in 56 regular-season outings. With Carrier available, Phil Kessel is expected to be a healthy scratch.
