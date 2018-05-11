Golden Knights' William Carrier: Will travel for Game 1
Carrier (undisclosed) will make the trip to Winnipeg for Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carrier missed Sunday's Game 6 against San Jose due to an undisclosed injury, but the Golden Knights were able to secure a series-clinching 3-0 victory in his absence, so they clearly didn't miss his physicality too much in that contest. Nonetheless, it appears the gritty winger may be ready to return for Game 1 against the Jets. However, his status for Saturday's contest may not be confirmed until his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Injured scratch for Game 6•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Lacing up for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time decision•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Leaves late with injury•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Used sparingly Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Carrier: Set to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...