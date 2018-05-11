Carrier (undisclosed) will make the trip to Winnipeg for Saturday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carrier missed Sunday's Game 6 against San Jose due to an undisclosed injury, but the Golden Knights were able to secure a series-clinching 3-0 victory in his absence, so they clearly didn't miss his physicality too much in that contest. Nonetheless, it appears the gritty winger may be ready to return for Game 1 against the Jets. However, his status for Saturday's contest may not be confirmed until his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.

