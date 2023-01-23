Karlsson logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Karlsson helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period. Through nine outings in January, Karlsson has three goals, three assists and 18 shots on net. The 30-year-old center has provided steady depth scoring in a middle-six role this season. He's picked up 32 points (eight on the power play), 90 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 48 appearances.