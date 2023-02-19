Karlsson recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Karlsson has picked up five helpers and a plus-5 rating across his last seven games. While he doesn't have a goal in that span, he's finding other ways to contribute while playing to his strengths. The playmaking center is up to 11 goals, 27 assists, 109 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 56 outings this season.