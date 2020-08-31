Karlsson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.

Karlsson's goal completed a stretch of three scores in 5:37 during the third period for Vegas. It's the third goal of the playoffs for the Swede, who has added five helpers, 34 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 12 games. Playing in a top-six role for a potent Vegas offense makes Karlsson a productive playmaker for DFS managers to consider.