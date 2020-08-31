Karlsson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.
Karlsson's goal completed a stretch of three scores in 5:37 during the third period for Vegas. It's the third goal of the playoffs for the Swede, who has added five helpers, 34 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 12 games. Playing in a top-six role for a potent Vegas offense makes Karlsson a productive playmaker for DFS managers to consider.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pots shorty in Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two-point night in victory•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Struggling to find back of net•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Two apples in win•