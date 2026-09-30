Karlsson signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Karlsson will play out the final season of his eight-year, $47.2 million contract before his new deal begins with the 2027-28 campaign. Although his upcoming $6.75 million cap hit is a somewhat modest increase in the context of the ballooning salary cap, it's also a reflection of his recent difficulties. He had four goals and seven points across just 14 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, and he finished the 2024-25 regular season with nine goals and 29 points in 53 outings. Karlsson is capable of serving in a top-six capacity, as evidenced by his 30 goals and 60 points in 70 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, but his injury history and inconsistent offensive production make him something of a risk.