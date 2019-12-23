Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Another two-assist game
Karlsson had a pair of assists and one shot on goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over San Jose.
It was the second straight two-assist performance for Karlsson, who set up a pair of third-period goals Sunday. He drew the primary assist on Shea Theodore's game-winning goal midway through the period, then had a hand in Jonathan Marchessault's insurance tally late in the frame. Karlsson has 10 goals and 22 assists through 39 games.
