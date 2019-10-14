Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Assist spree continues
Karlsson notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
That's six assists in as many games for the Swedish center. Karlsson also went 9-for-17 at the faceoff dot, which makes it seem like an undisclosed issue that was preventing him from taking draws has been resolved. He hasn't found twine with any of his 16 shots this season, but it's only a matter of time before Karlsson gets a goal.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Curiously not taking faceoffs•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Four helpers through three games•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Provides rare PIM boost•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pair of apples Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Returns to action•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Not suiting up against Avalanche•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.