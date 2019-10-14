Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Assist spree continues

Karlsson notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

That's six assists in as many games for the Swedish center. Karlsson also went 9-for-17 at the faceoff dot, which makes it seem like an undisclosed issue that was preventing him from taking draws has been resolved. He hasn't found twine with any of his 16 shots this season, but it's only a matter of time before Karlsson gets a goal.