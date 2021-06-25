Karlsson produced two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on goals by Reilly Smith and Alec Martinez in Thursday's contest. While most of the Golden Knights' top six went quiet in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, Karlsson still managed to produce five helpers in six games. He finished the postseason with 16 points, 34 shots, 25 hits and a plus-10 rating in 19 outings.