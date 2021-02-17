Karlsson provided two assists, a pair of shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's power-play goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Karlsson also set up Jonathan Marchessault's even-strength tally in the third. Through 14 games this season, Karlsson has 10 points, 24 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in a second-line role. Three of his points (all assists) have come with the man advantage.