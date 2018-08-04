Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Avoids arbitration with one-year deal
Karlsson agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Saturday, the Las Vegas-Review Journal reports.
The two sides reportedly were scheduled for an arbitration hearing Saturday morning in Toronto. Basically, this buys more time for a long-term deal to be made for the man who led the Golden Knights in points (78), with his total comprised of 43 goals and 35 assists over 82 games of an incredible inaugural showing for the Vegas franchise.
