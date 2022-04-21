Karlsson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Karlsson had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winning goal 2:09 into overtime. The assist was Karlsson's first point in his last three games since his three-point burst last Thursday versus the Flames. The 29-year-old center is up to 32 points, 125 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 36 hits in 63 contests.