Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board at 9:41 of the second period, cashing in a rebound from a Jonathan Marchessault shot. The 28-year-old Karlsson has amassed three goals and four assists in his last eight outings. The Swede has 25 points (nine tallies, 16 helpers), 64 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 34 appearances.