Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Karlsson got Vegas on the board in the second period. The center has scored six times and added three assists over eight games this month. He's up to nine tallies, 20 points, 41 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances overall. Karlsson likely can't keep scoring at a 22.0 percent clip, but he's played a key role so far in 2023-24.