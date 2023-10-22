Watch Now:

Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Karlsson has a three-game point streak going, during which he has two goals and two assists. His tally Saturday was his first power-play point of the season. The center is at six points, 11 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over six contests.

