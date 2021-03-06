Karlsson posted an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Karlsson has been rolling lately with three goals and six helpers in his last seven outings. The Swedish center is up to 17 points, a plus-8 rating and 35 shots on goal through 20 games. He entered Friday with just six hits on his ledger, so picking up another three should be considered unusual for the playmaking pivot.