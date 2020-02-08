Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Closing in on return

Karlsson (upper body) has missed his team's last seven games but is close to returning to the Golden Knights' lineup, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

According to head coach Peter DeBoer, Karlsson will have X-rays this weekend and the winger's return date will depend on the results. He'll sit Saturday against Carolina, but there's a chance Karlsson plays Tuesday in Minnesota. In 10 games before getting injured, Karlsson had two assists with a minus-4 rating.