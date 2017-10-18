Karlsson picked up a first-period assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

The 24-year-old Swede was held scoreless in his first four games with Vegas, but has now dished out a helper in two consecutive contests. Despite his low production, Karlsson is seeing a career-high of 16:22 ice time so far this year, with 3:46 coming on the power play. If these numbers stay consistent, an increase to his scoring may soon follow.