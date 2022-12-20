Karlsson produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith goal in the third period. With Smith finding his finishing touch lately, Karlsson has managed a goal and four helpers in his last four outings. Through 34 contests overall, Karlsson has seven tallies, 16 helpers, 67 shots on net, 23 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's still a steady second-line center, though he's also on track to surpass the 50-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.