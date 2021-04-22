Karlsson produced an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson has had a relatively quiet April, with two goals and four helpers through 12 games. The Swede is up to 31 points, a plus-16 rating and 88 shots on net through 46 appearances overall.