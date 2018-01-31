Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Collects two assists
Karlsson dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
Karlsson's excellent season continues, as the first-line center is now up to 27 goals and 44 points in 49 games. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 10 games and is sporting a remarkable plus-26 rating. What may be most impressive about his season is that he's only collected seven of his points with the man advantage and is barely averaging two shots on goal per game. The 25-year-old has some serious skill and it's coming to the forefront in what's been a phenomenal debut year with Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets pair of goals against former team•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records two points versus Blackhawks•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets first hat trick in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Fifth straight multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...