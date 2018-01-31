Karlsson dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

Karlsson's excellent season continues, as the first-line center is now up to 27 goals and 44 points in 49 games. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice in his last 10 games and is sporting a remarkable plus-26 rating. What may be most impressive about his season is that he's only collected seven of his points with the man advantage and is barely averaging two shots on goal per game. The 25-year-old has some serious skill and it's coming to the forefront in what's been a phenomenal debut year with Vegas.