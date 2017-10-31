Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Connects for shorthanded goal
Karlsson picked up a shorthanded goal in Monday's 6-3 road loss to the Islanders.
The Isles tried to pin Cody Eakin along the end boards, but he saw Karlsson storming toward the net for the Swede's third goal of the season. Monday's loss notwithstanding, Vegas has been incredible in its inaugural season, and the 24-year-old pivot deserves his share of credit for the success having posted six points (three goals and three assists) and a plus-2 rating through 10 games. Plus, he's being deployed on both the power play and in shorthanded situations, further aiding the countless fantasy owners that use those bonus categories.
