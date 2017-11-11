Karlsson posted a pair of goals, including one while shorthanded, on four shots in a 5-2 victory against the Jets on Friday.

The 24-year-old didn't have a point in the first four games of the season, but since then, he's tallied at least a point in nine of the last 12 contests. Karlsson has six goals and 12 points during that stretch. With two goals Friday, he's already matched his goal total from 2016-17.