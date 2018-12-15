Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Continues lighting lamp
Karlsson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
That's now four goals in the last three games and eight in the last 10 for Karlsson, who seems to be back in the form he flashed last season en route to a career-high 43 goals. The 25-year-old probably won't reach those heights again in 2018-19, but with 13 goals and 26 points through 34 games he's still delivering strong production in a top-six role for Vegas.
