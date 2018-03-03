Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Continues magical season
Karlsson scored a goal and an assist on three shots and recorded a plus-2 rating during a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Friday.
This guy simply won't stop. Karlsson has 35 goals and 59 points in 64 games this season. In the first 183 games of his career, he only had 18 goals and 50 points. On top of that, Karlsson owns a league-leading plus-39 rating. Owners are still waiting for that NHL-best 24.3 shooting percentage to drop back to normally, but regardless, Karlsson is a candidate for the fantasy steal of the season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Reaches milestone in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Collects two assists•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets pair of goals against former team•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Tallies game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records two points versus Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...