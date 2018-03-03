Karlsson scored a goal and an assist on three shots and recorded a plus-2 rating during a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Friday.

This guy simply won't stop. Karlsson has 35 goals and 59 points in 64 games this season. In the first 183 games of his career, he only had 18 goals and 50 points. On top of that, Karlsson owns a league-leading plus-39 rating. Owners are still waiting for that NHL-best 24.3 shooting percentage to drop back to normally, but regardless, Karlsson is a candidate for the fantasy steal of the season.