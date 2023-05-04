Karlsson provided an assist, fired three shots on goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Karlsson set up Michael Amadio for a go-ahead goal in the first period. While he scored four times in five first-round games, Karlsson's usually been more of a playmaker in his career. He has six points, 14 shots on net, six blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-4 rating through six postseason contests.