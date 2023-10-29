Karlsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Karlsson continues to be a steady engine on the third line for the Golden Knights. He's posted three goals and five helpers during a six-game point streak, with only one of his goals coming on the power play in that span. The 30-year-old center is at 10 points, 17 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through nine appearances this season.