Karlsson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Karlsson has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, posting two goals and four helpers in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 28 points, 116 shots and a plus-2 rating in 59 contests. He's still listed on the second line, but Karlsson could see more of a shutdown role now that the Golden Knights' forward group is enjoying better health.