Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes on both goals Monday
Karlsson dished out two assists in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Karlsson's seen substantial power-play time while averaging 20:19 per contest, but this is the first time he's cracked the scoresheet in three games this season. He'll head to Washington for a Stanley Cup rematch Wednesday.
